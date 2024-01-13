Caldwell-Pope totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 125-113 win over New Orleans.

Caldwell-Pope scored double-digits and added multiple steals for the third straight game, living up to his reputation as a 3-and-D specialist. Despite being ranked inside the top 80 for the season, Caldwell-Pope is not someone who warrants a roster spot in all competitive leagues. His value is built on steals and low turnovers, making him a serviceable, yet unassuming fantasy commodity.