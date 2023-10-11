Caldwell-Pope tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Suns.

Caldwell-Pope's role should be enhanced with Bruce Brown off the team. Alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, one should temper their expectations regarding his fantasy potential, but as he demonstrated in the 2023 Playoffs, he can make a significant impact when needed.