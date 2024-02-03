Caldwell-Pope (finger) registered 16 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-108 victory over Portland. He exited in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after dislocating his right pinkie, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Caldwell-Pope posted his ninth game of the season with 15-plus points, fueled by his second largest free-throw volume of the season. Caldwell-Pope dislocated his pinkie while attempting to block a shot, and while it is his shooting hand, Benedetto notes that there is no break or ligament tear. Caldwell-Pope's stifling defense would be missed if he is unable to take the court Sunday versus Portland, but during Friday's postgame session he anticipated being ready for the rematch.