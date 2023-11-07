Caldwell-Pope posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 134-116 win over New Orleans.

Caldwell-Pope had never exceeded six assists in his Denver tenure until Monday, stepping up as a facilitator with Jamal Murray (hamstring) inactive. Reggie Jackson and Collin Gillespie represent the only true point guards on the roster, so while Murray is sidelined, it's plausible that Caldwell-Pope will continue having an increased role creating looks for his teammates.