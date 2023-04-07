Caldwell-Pope (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns.
Caldwell-Pope has been battling a non-COVID illness for around a week and will miss a second game due to the issue. His absence should open up more opportunities for the likes of Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to play will come Saturday in Utah.
