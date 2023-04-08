Caldwell-Pope (illness) will likely play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Caldwell-Pope, along with the rest of the Nuggets' starting five is expected to play in Sunday's game. However, it is likely they don't play the entire game considering they secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
