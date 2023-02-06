Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

Caldwell-Pope sprained his right ankle during Saturday's contest and didn't play Sunday, but it appears like he'll return to action Tuesday. The sharpshooter continues to provide sporadic production for Denver and has averaged 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists in 30.8 minutes over his past 14 appearances.