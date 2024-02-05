Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) said after Sunday's win over Portland that he thinks he's fine, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope went to the locker room late in Sunday's victory, but he doesn't think his hamstring injury is anything more than a cramp. Since the Nuggets have several days off before facing the Lakers on Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Caldwell-Pope appear in that matchup.