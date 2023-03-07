Caldwell-Pope closed Monday's 118-113 victory over the Raptors with six points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope struggled with his three-point shot again and is shooting just 22.2 percent (4-for-18) over his last five games. The veteran has somewhat savaged his production during that stretch by recording at least one steal in each of those contests, but his overall fantasy value is certainly tied to his three-point shot. Caldwell-Pope is still shooting 44.3 percent from deep on the season, so it's safe to assume he'll bounce back from his recent struggles eventually.