Caldwell-Pope (ankle) scored nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope's hefty minutes total suggests that he wasn't under any restrictions while he made his return from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle. The blocks and rebounds totals matched or set new season-high marks for Caldwell-Pope, who is holding down averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.5 rejections per contest on the campaign.