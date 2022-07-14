Caldwell-Pope agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Nuggets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The second year is a player option.

Caldwell-Pope was traded from the Wizards to the Nuggets at the end of June, and it appears he'll be staying in Denver for the 2022-23 season after agreeing to the two-year extension Wednesday. The 29-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.2 minutes per game with Washington last season, and he should retain a starting role in Denver with Will Barton out of the picture.