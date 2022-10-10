Caldwell-Pope won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns for rest purposes, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
This is simply a scheduled rest day for Caldwell-Pope as he prepares for the upcoming regular season. He figures to be back in action In Wednesday's exhibition against the Clippers.
