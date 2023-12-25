Caldwell-Pope (back/neck) is available for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

As expected, Caldwell-Pope has been upgraded from probable to available and will play despite dealing with a cervicothoracic strain. The sharpshooter has struggled in his last two appearances, going just 2-for-9 from the field. However, he has 45.5/41.8/90.2 shooting splits on the season, so it's safe to assume he'll bounce back eventually.