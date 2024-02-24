Caldwell-Pope (finger) is available for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Caldwell-Pope sprained his right finger in Thursday's win over Washington and subsquently drew a questionable designation for Friday's second night of a back-to-back set. He will give it a go and is presumably in line for his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
