Caldwell-Pope (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope was one of many Nuggets players to sit out the team's regular-season finale, but he has cleared the injury report ahead of Game 1 of the First Round in the Western Conference Playoffs. Caldwell-Pope should be expected to handle a full workload and return to the starting lineup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Might not play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lands six triples in loss•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Playing Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expected to be available•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Status uncertain against Utah•