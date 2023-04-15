Caldwell-Pope (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope was one of many Nuggets players to sit out the team's regular-season finale, but he has cleared the injury report ahead of Game 1 of the First Round in the Western Conference Playoffs. Caldwell-Pope should be expected to handle a full workload and return to the starting lineup.