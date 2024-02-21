Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) will play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope missed three of the past four games for Denver before the All-Star break, but the extra time off has allowed his hamstring to heal. He was able to practice in full on Tuesday and there's no word of any restrictions, although he's likely to be monitored closely.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Active Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Monday•