Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
No surprise here, as Caldwell-Pope was considered probable heading into the day. Assuming he avoids any setbacks with his rest, the veteran wing figures to take on his usual role in the starting lineup Saturday.
