Caldwell-Pope went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an apparent right hamstring injury, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope exited Sunday's game with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and was holding his right hamstring as he headed to the locker room. Prior to his departure, he logged 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes. Given his late departure, it seems unlikely that he'll return, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday against the Lakers.