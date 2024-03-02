Caldwell-Pope (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Jamal Murray is also questionable after tweaking his ankle Friday night. If Caldwell-Pope is unable to join the team, the Nuggets could turn to Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to soak up some of the available wing minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Tallies 16 points in rout•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to face Golden State•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Iffy for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to return•