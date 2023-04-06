Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to a non-COVID illness.

Caldwell-Pope continues to deal with a lingering illness but has played in Denver's last two games. However, the team has no reason to force him into action with the one-seed in the Western Conference practically locked up. If Caldwell-Pope doesn't suit up Thursday, Christian Braun and Bruce Brown are candidates to receive extended minutes.