Caldwell-Pope is questionable for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Bulls due to a head contusion, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope recorded two points in four minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If the veteran guard is unable to return, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Justin Holiday are candidates to receive increased minutes.
