Caldwell-Pope logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 113-107 win over the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope is shooting just 23.3 percent on 4.3 attempts from deep across his last seven games, yielding 9.6 points for game over that span. He has failed to post a steal in three of his past six contests as well, and there are likely more intriguing options on the waiver wire if Caldwell-Pope isn't delivering threes and steals on a consistent basis.