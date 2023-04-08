Caldwell-Pope totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope returned to action after missing the previous game due to an illness, connecting on six three-pointers en route to a team-high 21 points. With only one game left in the regular season, there is a decent chance Caldwell-Pope sits out against the Kings on Sunday, given neither team has anything to play for.