Caldwell-Pope (back/neck) has been upgraded to probable to face the 76ers on Tuesday.
Denver listed all five of their starters as questionable Monday evening, but now they are all probable and on track to play against the 76ers. After Tuesday's game, the Nuggets will be off until Friday against Boston which will provide some extra rest to the team.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Tagged as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Continues specialist role•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Quiet start to 2024•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pops for 16 points•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable for Christmas game•