Caldwell-Pope is probable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to a right wrist sprain.

Caldwell-Pope was also questionable to play Tuesday due to his wrist injury before ultimately playing. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.1 minutes across 23 games this season.