Caldwell-Pope (ankle) holds a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope exited Wednesday's game against the Lakers after logging 25 minutes due to an ankle tweak. Fortunately, his questionable status would indicate the issue isn't particularly severe, though it remains to be seen if he will miss some time because of it.
