Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.

The Nuggets have locked up the top spot in the Western Conference and home-field advantage throughout the Conference side of the draw, so it wouldn't be shocking if they rest their starters and regular contributors. Caldwell-Pope fits that mold, and it doesn't make sense to risk him in a game where the team has nothing to play for. If he ends up being ruled out, which could very well be the case, then Christian Braun might get the start at shooting guard.