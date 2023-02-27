Caldwell-Pope had eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime win over the Clippers.

Caldwell-Pope wasn't aggressive offensively and snapped a three-game double-digit scoring streak. However, he somewhat savaged his production by swiping at least three steals for the third time over his last four appearances. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 11.4 points on 48/45/84 shooting splits and is currently tied with his career-high mark of 1.4 steals per game.