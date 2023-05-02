Caldwell-Pope logged 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 97-87 win over Phoenix in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caldwell-Pope is a secondary weapon on offense for the Nuggets, and there's an argument to say he'd be the fifth option in the starting lineup, but he was excellent Monday and missed just one of his shots en route to his third straight double-digit scoring outing. Those efficiency levels will regress sooner than later, but for now, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting an excellent 44.1 percent from three-point range in seven playoff contests so far.