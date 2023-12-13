Caldwell-Pope won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bulls due to a head contusion, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports. Caldwell-Pope will end the game with four points (2-4 FG) and one rebound in 13 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope initially exited Tuesday's game and was deemed questionable to return with a head contusion before returning and playing an additional nine minutes. However, it appears that an evaluation done during halftime has ruled out the veteran guard for the remainder of Tuesday's contest. Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Justin Holiday are all candidates to receive extended playing time in Caldwell-Pope's absence.