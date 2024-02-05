Caldwell-Pope (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Caldwell-Pope sustained a dislocated right finger Friday against the Trail Blazers but was considered probable ahead of Sunday's rematch. He's scored in double figures in his last three appearances, averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.
