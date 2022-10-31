Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.
As anticipated, the veteran guard will return to action after missing Denver's previous game with a sprained ankle. Caldwell-Pope will return to his spot in the starting five, likely pushing Bruce Brown back into a bench role.
