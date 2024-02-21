Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game against Washington.
Caldwell-Pope was initially believed to be good to go for Thursday's matchup, but he'll carry an injury designation on the Nuggets' official injury report. However, he'll likely be able to suit up as Denver resumes play following the All-Star break.
