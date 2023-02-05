Caldwell-Pope (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Caldwell-Pope was considered doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup due to a sprained right ankle, so it isn't very surprising to see him ruled out. Christian Braun and Bruce Brown are candidates to see increased run against Minnesota.
