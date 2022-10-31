Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday night's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Caldwell-Pope remains on the injury report, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone intimated that the veteran guard will likely be cleared to play. Caldwell-Pope missed Denver's last game after suffering the sprained ankle against the Lakers on Wednesday.
