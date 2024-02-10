Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Kings.
Caldwell-Pope will sit out for a second straight game, but he remains day-to-day. Michael Porter (knee) is also out for Denver, meaning Peyton Watson, Justin Holiday and Chrisian Braun could be asked to step up for Denver.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expects to be fine•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Severity of injury unclear•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heads to locker room•