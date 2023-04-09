Caldwell-Pope (illness) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
With KCP watching from the sidelines Sunday, Christian Braun could be heading for a spot start, and he'd make for an intriguing target in daily fantasy leagues. Caldwell-Pope is feeling a little under the weather, but he should be fine by the time the playoffs roll around.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Might not play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lands six triples in loss•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Playing Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expected to be available•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Status uncertain against Utah•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Downgraded to out•