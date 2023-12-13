Caldwell-Pope (head) was placed in concussion protocol and is out for Thursday's matchup against the Nets.

Caldwell-Pope exited Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Bulls after playing just 13 minutes due to a head contusion, and the Nuggets are holding him out Thursday after he was confirmed to have suffered a concussion. With Caldwell-Pope sidelined for the first time this season, more minutes could be available for Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Julian Strawther.