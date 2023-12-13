Caldwell-Pope (head) was placed in concussion protocol and is out for Thursday's matchup against the Nets.

Caldwell-Pope exited Tuesday's game early after just 13 minutes due to a head contusion, and the Nuggets are holding him out Thursday. It will be the veteran's first missed game of the season. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and/or Julian Strawther.