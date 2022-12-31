Caldwell-Pope recorded 20 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-119 win over Miami.

The Nuggets couldn't have asked for much more out of Caldwell-Pope on Friday as the shooting guard made all seven of his shot attempts in the contest for a team-high 20 points. Caldwell-Pope scored nine points in the first half and 11 in the second half while knocking down four threes for just the fourth time in his 2022-2023 campaign. It was also just his third time reaching the 20-point mark this season.