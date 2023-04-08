Caldwell-Pope (illness) is good to go for Saturday's game against Utah.
Caldwell-Pope, along with the rest of the starters, will play in Saturday's game. However, they will likely be held to around two quarters of action, making Caldwell-Pope an unattractive fantasy option.
