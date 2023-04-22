Caldwell-Pope accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 120-111 win over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Caldwell-Pope did just what was needed in the win, putting up modest production on both ends of the floor. While his numbers don't always jump off the page, Caldwell-Pope provides the Nuggets with another solid veteran presence, able to score when needed while also providing solid wing defense.