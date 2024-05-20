Caldwell-Pope racked up five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caldwell-Pope scored single digits for the sixth time in the past eight games, highlighting the Nuggets' struggles when it comes to depth on the offensive end. While he continues to play a key role for Denver, his lack of production cannot be ignored when it comes to fantasy value. Looking ahead to next season, there is no reason to think he will be anything more than a situational streamer, utilized for steals and threes.