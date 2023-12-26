Caldwell-Pope supplied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 120-114 victory over the Warriors.

Caldwell-Pope scored double-digits for just the second time in the past seven games, helping the Nuggets to an impressive victory. Although his scoring has been up and down all season, he has been a relatively consistent source of defensive production. For that reason, he can be rostered in standard leagues, albeit by a manager who is solely focused on steals.