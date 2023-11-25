Caldwell-Pope finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope came to play Friday, dropping at least 20 points for the second time in the past three games. While his recent offensive outburst should be viewed as an outlier, he typically does just enough on both ends of the floor to warrant a roster spot in most standard leagues.