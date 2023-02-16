Caldwell-Pope provided 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Mavericks.

Though he rarely delivers standout production in any one area, Caldwell-Pope has been a dependable back-end roster option in 12-team leagues thus far in February. Through seven appearances this month, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.6 minutes per contest while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Caldwell-Pope doesn't appear to have the ability to raise his floor any higher, however, as his production in February has come with Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ribs) missing the past six and three games, respectively.