Caldwell-Pope is probable against the Spurs on Sunday.
Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Caldwell-Pope is one of several key Nuggets carrying probable tags. Caldwell-Pope was one of the few bright spots in Friday's loss to Houston, as he dropped 20 points with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 39 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pops for 20 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Reaches 20 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Quiet in loss to Cleveland•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Distributes in win•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores eight points•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Impressive 20-point performance•