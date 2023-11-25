Watch Now:

Caldwell-Pope is probable against the Spurs on Sunday.

Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Caldwell-Pope is one of several key Nuggets carrying probable tags. Caldwell-Pope was one of the few bright spots in Friday's loss to Houston, as he dropped 20 points with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 39 minutes.

More News