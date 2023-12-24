Caldwell-Pope is considered probable to play Monday versus Golden State due to a back strain.
Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a cervicothoracic strain in his neck region. Pope has appeared in four straight games since returning from a concussion, so it's likely that he's battling a minor tweak. He's on track to play Monday.
