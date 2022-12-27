Caldwell-Pope has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right wrist sprain.

Caldwell-Pope has missed just one game all season long, and the probable tag suggests he shouldn't have too many problems to be available against Sacramento. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from deep in December.