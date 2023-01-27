Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.

Caldwell-Pope should be back in the fold following a one-game absence, though fantasy managers need to keep an eye out for the statuses of Jamal Murray (hip) and Bruce Brown (knee), who are both questionable. In January, KCP is averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.3 minutes.